News at a Glance
BBNaija: I’m emotionally stressed – Saskay breaks down in tears
Daily Post
- Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Saskay, on Tuesday night, broke down in tears. The 21-year-old housemate broke down in the garden after their Tuesday task.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
AGAIN!!! I’m Emotionally Stressed – Saskay Breaks Down In Tears
My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: I’m emotionally stressed – Saskay breaks down in tears
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: I’m emotionally stressed – Saskay breaks down in tears
Fresh Reporters:
BBNaija S6: I’m Emotionally Stressed – Saskay Says As She Breaks Down In Tears
Gist 36:
I’m Emotionally Stressed – Saskay Weeps
The Genius Media:
Reason Why #BBNaija Saskay Broke Down In Uncontrollable Tears
Tori News:
BBNaija: I’m Emotionally Stressed – Saskay Weeps
More Picks
1
BBNaija's Tega breaks down in tears as she publicly apologizes to her husband for having an affair with Boma while on the show (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Super Eagles captain Musa to get whopping N10m after becoming 3rd player to reach 100 caps for Nigeria -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
6
Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are expecting their first child, share maternity photos -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
