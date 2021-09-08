Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saudi Arabia has been kind to Nigeria, says Buhari in meeting with Saudi Minister
News photo Champion Newspapers  - President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday played host to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs at State House, Abuja, declaring that the oil rich kingdom has been quite kind to Nigeria. Receiving HRH Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, the President ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

