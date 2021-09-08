Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija housemate, Angel goes spiritual, says Prayer is her coping mechanism
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Angel has said prayer is her coping mechanism in the house. Angel said this during her diary session with Biggie when asked of how she has been coping with nominations and twists in the house.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

