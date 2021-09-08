Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We sealed banks for observing IPOB’s sit-at-home – Imo
The Punch  - THE Imo State Government on Tuesday explained the reason behind its decision to seal some banks in Owerri, the state capital.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo govt seals banks for obeying IPOB Vanguard News:
Imo govt seals banks for obeying IPOB's sit-at-home order
Imo Govt Allegedly Seals Banks For Obeying IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order Naija Loaded:
Imo Govt Allegedly Seals Banks For Obeying IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order
Imo Govt Allegedly Seals Banks For Obeying IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order Information Nigeria:
Imo Govt Allegedly Seals Banks For Obeying IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order
Imo govt seals banks for obeying IPOB’s sit-at-home order The News Guru:
Imo govt seals banks for obeying IPOB’s sit-at-home order
We Sealed Banks For Observing IPOB’s Sit-At-Home - Imo Govt The Nigeria Lawyer:
We Sealed Banks For Observing IPOB’s Sit-At-Home - Imo Govt
Imo State Government Alleged To Have Sealed All Banks Who Obeyed IPOB Sit-At-Home Order. Legit 9ja:
Imo State Government Alleged To Have Sealed All Banks Who Obeyed IPOB Sit-At-Home Order.


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are expecting their first child, share maternity photos - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info