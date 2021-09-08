Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates N5m to teammates after being promised N10m for reaching 100 caps
Legit  - Ahmed Musa has promised to give his teammates N5million from the N10million he was promised by the Nigeria Football Federation for reaching 100 appearances.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

