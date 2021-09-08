Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Increase To 196,487 With 597 New Infections
News photo Independent  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 196,487 on Tuesday with 597 new infections. The NCDC stated this via its verified website on Wednesday morning.

