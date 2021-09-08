Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


At least 41 dead after fire breaks out in overcrowded Indonesian prison (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison in Jakarta, Indonesia, early today, killing at least 41 inmates, two of them foreigners serving drug sentences, and injuring 80 others.

 

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41 The Punch:
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41 TV360 Nigeria:
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41
PHOTOS: At least 41 dead after fire breaks out in overcrowded Indonesian prison Monte Oz Live:
PHOTOS: At least 41 dead after fire breaks out in overcrowded Indonesian prison
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41 | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Over 41 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In Overcrowded Indonesian Prison (Photos) Tori News:
Over 41 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In Overcrowded Indonesian Prison (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
3 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 12 hours ago
4 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
6 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Police arrest killers of ex Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye?s father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 BBNaija housemate, Angel goes spiritual, says Prayer is her coping mechanism - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 BBNaija: I’m emotionally stressed – Saskay breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info