Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Genius girl, 10, has higher IQ than two of the cleverest men ever Einstein and Hawking
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 10-year-old genius girl has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, and she wants to colonise Mars.
Adhara Pérez Sánchez, from Mexico, scored 162 on
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Meet 10-year-old Girl With Higher IQ Than Two Of The Cleverest Men Ever Einstein And Hawking (Photo)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Meet girl who has higher IQ than two of the cleverest men ever Einstein and Hawking
Lailas News:
Meet 10-year-old girl with higher IQ than two of the cleverest men ever Einstein and Hawking
Within Nigeria:
10-year-old genius girl who has higher IQ than Einstein and Hawking wants to colonise Mars
Tori News:
Meet the 10-year-old Genius Girl With IQ Higher Than Two of the Cleverest Men Who Ever Lived (Photo)
More Picks
1
Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
4
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
