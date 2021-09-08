Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Some pastors secretly take vaccine, mislead members - Prophet Iginla
News photo Daily Post  - Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has accused some pastors of misleading their members over the COVID-19 vaccine.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

