Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore
Daily Post  - Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, has accused the Nigeria Police Force of trying to frustrate his family after his younger brother was shot dead in Edo state. Sowore raised the alarm in a post via his Facebook account on Wednesday. He ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sowore: Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy Daily Times:
Sowore: Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy
Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore Nigerian Eye:
Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore
Police Demanding Huge Money For My Late Brother’s Autopsy – Sowore Infotrust News:
Police Demanding Huge Money For My Late Brother’s Autopsy – Sowore
Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore Gist Punch:
Police demanding huge money for my late brother’s autopsy – Sowore


   More Picks
1 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
3 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 9 hours ago
4 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 7 hours ago
6 FakeNews: Facebook, others launch #NoFalseNewsZone campaign - Tech Economy, 14 hours ago
7 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Police arrest killers of ex Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye?s father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info