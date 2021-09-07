Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Don't welcome President Buhari on Thursday - Reno Omokri tells Imo state residents
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Don't welcome President Buhari on Thursday - Reno Omokri tells Imo state residents
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Do not welcome Buhari to Imo State – Omokri warns Igbo’s
Naija Loaded:
“Any Igbo That Turns Up To Welcome Buhari To Imo Should Be Marked” – Reno Omokri
Nigerian Eye:
Do not welcome Buhari to Imo State – Omokri warns Igbo’s
Monte Oz Live:
Don't welcome President Buhari on Thursday - Reno Omokri tells Imo state residents
Gist Punch:
Omokri tells Igbo not to welcome Buhari to Imo
Tori News:
''Any Igbo That Turns Up To Welcome Buhari To Imo Should Be Marked'' - Reno Omokri
More Picks
1
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
3
I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria -
Lailas News,
12 hours ago
4
Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First -
The Genius Media,
10 hours ago
6
Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Police arrest killers of ex Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye?s father -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
BBNaija housemate, Angel goes spiritual, says Prayer is her coping mechanism -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
BBNaija: I’m emotionally stressed – Saskay breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
