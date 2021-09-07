Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCC launches Strategic Vision Plan 2021-2025, podcast, unveils ‘Compendium of EVC’s Speeches’
Daily Post  - Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on Tuesday launched a new Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2021-2025 which will define its strategic thrusts for the next five years.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

