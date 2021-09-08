Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anti-Open Grazing Law Will Be Implemented Vigorously In Ondo, Akeredolu Tells Miyetti Allah
News photo Leadership  - The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has lambasted the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for dubiously asking the

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Do your worst, anti-open grazing law stays - Akeredolu blasts Miyetti Allah Daily Post:
Do your worst, anti-open grazing law stays - Akeredolu blasts Miyetti Allah
Open Grazing Bill: Miyetti Allah demands 750,000 hectares of land for ranching in Delta Daily Times:
Open Grazing Bill: Miyetti Allah demands 750,000 hectares of land for ranching in Delta
Akeredolu tackles Miyetti Allah, says grazing law will be enforced Nigerian Tribune:
Akeredolu tackles Miyetti Allah, says grazing law will be enforced
Why we oppose anti-open grazing law in Lagos — Miyetti Allah Vanguard News:
Why we oppose anti-open grazing law in Lagos — Miyetti Allah
Open Grazing Bill: We Will Defend Our Lands, Do Your Worst, Akerodolu Tells Miyetti Allah Independent:
Open Grazing Bill: We Will Defend Our Lands, Do Your Worst, Akerodolu Tells Miyetti Allah
Anti-open grazing: Miyetti Allah begs Lagos govt for more time TV360 Nigeria:
Anti-open grazing: Miyetti Allah begs Lagos govt for more time
Open Grazing Ban: You Are Not Above The Law, We Will Defend Our Land – Akeredolu Tells Miyetti Allah Naija News:
Open Grazing Ban: You Are Not Above The Law, We Will Defend Our Land – Akeredolu Tells Miyetti Allah
Akeredolu To Miyetti Allah: Do Your Worst, Anti-open Grazing Law Stays – Fresh Reporters:
Akeredolu To Miyetti Allah: Do Your Worst, Anti-open Grazing Law Stays –
Tori News:
'Do Your Worst, Anti-open Grazing Law Stays' – Akeredolu Blasts Miyetti Allah
National Daily:
Threat of war: Gov Akeredolu dares Miyetti Allah, insists anti-open grazing law stays


   More Picks
1 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
2 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 My husband is an unrepentant adulterer, he slept with my sister – Woman seeking divorce tells court - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Facebook, others launch campaign to tackle false news in Nigeria - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
8 LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
9 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
10 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info