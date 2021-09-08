I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in tears as husband, Tuface abandons her and elopes to America

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Annie Idibia has broken down in tears while narrating how her husband, Tubaba abandoned her and eloped to America. Sharing the sad ordeal, Annie Idibia who ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogAnnie Idibia has broken down in tears while narrating how her husband, Tubaba abandoned her and eloped to America. Sharing the sad ordeal, Annie Idibia who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%