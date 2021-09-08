South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive









Youths in Imo State have been urged by the youth wing of the Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to come out en masse on Thursday, to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The group ... Sahara Reporters - Ohanaeze NdigboYouths in Imo State have been urged by the youth wing of the Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to come out en masse on Thursday, to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.The group ...



News Credibility Score: 99%