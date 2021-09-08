Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Keep my name off your mouth – Boma slams Cubana Chiefpriest over comments
Daily Post
- Ex-Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Boma Akpore, has slammed Socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest over his comments on his escapes with Tega in the house.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
BBNaija: Keep My Name Off Your Mouth – Boma Slams Cubana Chiefpriest
Oyo Gist:
#BBNaija: Keep my name off your mouth – Boma slams Cubana Chiefpriest
The News Guru:
BBNaija: Keep my name off your mouth – Boma attacks Cubana Chiefpriest over remarks
See Naija:
Boma slams Cubana Chiefpriest over comments
Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “Keep my name out of your mouth” – Boma knocks Cubana Chiefpriest over his comments on his relationship with Tega
