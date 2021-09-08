Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MultiChoice: Andersen Faults FIRS’ Basis For N1.18trn Tax Liability
Leadership  - Leading tax and business advisory firm, Andersen, has questioned how the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) arrived at the N1.8 trillion tax bill it slapped on MultiChoice Nigeria, warning that it could harm the reputation of both parties.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N1.8trn tax liability The Sun:
MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N1.8trn tax liability
MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N.18t tax liability The Eagle Online:
MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N.18t tax liability
MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N1.8trn tax liability PM News:
MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N1.8trn tax liability
MultiChoice: Andersen Faults FIRS’ Basis For N1.8trn Tax Liability News Break:
MultiChoice: Andersen Faults FIRS’ Basis For N1.8trn Tax Liability
MultiChoice: Andersen Faults FIRS’ Basis for N1.8trn Tax Liability Mega News:
MultiChoice: Andersen Faults FIRS’ Basis for N1.8trn Tax Liability


   More Picks
1 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 14 hours ago
4 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
6 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Police arrest killers of ex Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye?s father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 BBNaija housemate, Angel goes spiritual, says Prayer is her coping mechanism - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: I’m emotionally stressed – Saskay breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info