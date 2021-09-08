Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Like Anambra, Kogi to benefit from 13% oil derivation fund
The Cable  - The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has approved the attribution of Oda River oil well- 1 wholly to Kogi state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Like Anambra, Kogi To Benefit From 13% Oil Derivation Fund The Nigeria Lawyer:
Like Anambra, Kogi To Benefit From 13% Oil Derivation Fund
Kogi joins oil producing states, awaits 13 percent derivation fund The Street Journal:
Kogi joins oil producing states, awaits 13 percent derivation fund
FG Recognises Kogi As Oil-producing State, To Get Oil Derivation Fund Naija News:
FG Recognises Kogi As Oil-producing State, To Get Oil Derivation Fund
FG Recognises Kogi As Oil-producing State, To Get Oil Derivation Fund Tunde Ednut:
FG Recognises Kogi As Oil-producing State, To Get Oil Derivation Fund
FG Recognises Kogi As Oil-producing State, To Get Oil Derivation Fund Tori News:
FG Recognises Kogi As Oil-producing State, To Get Oil Derivation Fund


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info