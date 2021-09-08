Post News
News at a Glance
FIFA bans 10 Brazilian players from playing in Premier League for 5 days after EPL clubs refused to release players for international duty citing Covid-19
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Star players like Thiago Silva, Fred, Fabinho, Emiliano Martinez, Gabriel Jesus and five others others have been banned by FIFA from representing their clubs during premier league games for the ne
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Brazil ask FIFA to ban eight Premier League-based players
The News Guru:
8 Brazilian players banned from playing in EPL
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Brazil ask FIFA to ban 8 Premier League players | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tunde Ednut:
Eight Premier League Players To Face FIFA Ban This Weekend
Naija News:
Eight Premier League Players To Face FIFA Ban This Weekend
More Picks
1
Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
4
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
