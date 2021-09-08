Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari sacks NAPTIP boss, Bashir Garba, appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as replacement
News photo Daily Nigerian  - President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Bashir Garba Mohammed as director-general of of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, and approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri-Azi, as replacement.

