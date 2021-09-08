Post News
News at a Glance
President’s visit: We have put adequate security measures in place – Imo Govt. — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- President’s visit: We have put adequate security measures in place – Imo Govt. — NEWSVERGE
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Buhari's visit: We've put adequate security measures in place – Imo Govt
Daily Trust:
Keep off during Buhari’s visit, Imo warns IPOB
Prompt News:
President’s visit: We have put adequate security measures in place – Imo Govt.
Daily Nigerian:
Buhari’s visit to Imo: Adequate security measures in place – Commissioner
Pulse Nigeria:
We've put adequate security measures in place for Buhari's visit- Imo govt
News Break:
Stay Away During Buhari’s Visit, Imo Govt Warns IPOB
Global Village Extra:
Buhari's Visit: Imo Govt Gives Update On Security
More Picks
1
Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
6
I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria -
Lailas News,
6 hours ago
7
FakeNews: Facebook, others launch #NoFalseNewsZone campaign -
Tech Economy,
11 hours ago
8
Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
