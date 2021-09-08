Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wike: I'll seal FIRS offices if they continue to 'bully' Rivers over VAT collection
News photo The Cable  - Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has threatened to seal off FIRS offices if they continue to "bully" organisations over VAT collection

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
4 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 5 hours ago
7 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
9 Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
10 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
