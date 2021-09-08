Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere
Daily Post  - Big brother Naija season 6 housemate, Pere has said his previous marriage crashed due to perception and lack of trust. Pere made this known while having a discussion with Jackie B and Yousef on Wednesday. He, however, failed to state the name of his ex- ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

