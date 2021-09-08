Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian woman gives eerie look in mugshot after she was arrested in US for 'wanting to blow up hospital'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian woman who was arrested in the United States in connection with a terror threat on a Maryland hospital gave an eerie look while taking her mugshot.

 

Tolulope Oluwakorede

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian woman gives eerie look in mugshot after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’ Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian woman gives eerie look in mugshot after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’
Dee Reporters:
Nigerian Woman Gives Eerie Look In Mugshot After She Was Arrested In USA fFor ‘Wanting To Blow Up Hospital’
Nigerian woman gives eerie look in mugshot after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’ Olajide TV:
Nigerian woman gives eerie look in mugshot after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’
Nigerian woman gives strange look after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’ Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian woman gives strange look after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’
Nigerian woman gives strange look after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’ Within Nigeria:
Nigerian woman gives strange look after she was arrested in US for ‘wanting to blow up hospital’


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
6 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 6 hours ago
7 FakeNews: Facebook, others launch #NoFalseNewsZone campaign - Tech Economy, 11 hours ago
8 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info