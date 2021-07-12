Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest killers of ex Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye?s father
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The suspected killers of the 93-year-old father of Pa Defwan Dariye, father of former Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye, have been arrested by the police.

 

The 93-year-old was

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest Killers Of Father Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Dariye Sahara Reporters:
Police Arrest Killers Of Father Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Dariye
Killers of 93-year-old father of former gov, Dariye, confess Nigerian Tribune:
Killers of 93-year-old father of former gov, Dariye, confess
Police arrest Pa Dariye’s killers Vanguard News:
Police arrest Pa Dariye’s killers
Police arrest killers of ex-Gov Dariye’s father Tunde Ednut:
Police arrest killers of ex-Gov Dariye’s father
Police arrest killers of ex-Gov Dariye’s father Within Nigeria:
Police arrest killers of ex-Gov Dariye’s father


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are expecting their first child, share maternity photos - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info