Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First
News photo The Genius Media  - Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First—In furtherance of its commitment to spearhead value-driven mobile and digital banking in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

FirstBank launches LIT app, a revolutionary mobile banking application, reinforces its commitment to put customers first Information Nigeria:
FirstBank launches LIT app, a revolutionary mobile banking application, reinforces its commitment to put customers first
FIRSTBANK LAUNCHES LIT APP, A REVOLUTIONARY MOBILE BANKING APPLICATION, REINFORCES ITS COMMITMENT TO PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST City People Magazine:
FIRSTBANK LAUNCHES LIT APP, A REVOLUTIONARY MOBILE BANKING APPLICATION, REINFORCES ITS COMMITMENT TO PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST
FIRSTBANK LAUNCHES LIT APP, A REVOLUTIONARY MOBILE BANKING APPLICATION EE Live:
FIRSTBANK LAUNCHES LIT APP, A REVOLUTIONARY MOBILE BANKING APPLICATION
FirstBank Launches LIT App, A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Mega News:
FirstBank Launches LIT App, A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application
FirstBank launches LIT app. Tech Economy:
FirstBank launches LIT app.


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
6 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 6 hours ago
7 FakeNews: Facebook, others launch #NoFalseNewsZone campaign - Tech Economy, 11 hours ago
8 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info