Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Customs Probes Alleged Shooting of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy by Personnel
This Day  - By Francis Sardauna The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it has commenced investigation into the alleged shooting of the state Commissioner for Local Government an…

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Customs officials allegedly shoot at commissioner’s convoy in Katsina AIT:
Customs officials allegedly shoot at commissioner’s convoy in Katsina
Customs Officers Arrested For Shooting Katsina Commissioner’s Vehicle The Will:
Customs Officers Arrested For Shooting Katsina Commissioner’s Vehicle
Customs officers shoot Katsina commissioner’s convoy Within Nigeria:
Customs officers shoot Katsina commissioner’s convoy
Customs officers shoot Katsina commissioner’s convoy Tunde Ednut:
Customs officers shoot Katsina commissioner’s convoy
Drama As Customs Officers Shoot At Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy Gist 36:
Drama As Customs Officers Shoot At Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy
Maritime First Newspaper:
Customs investigate alleged shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade
Drama As Customs Officers Shoot At Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy Tori News:
Drama As Customs Officers Shoot At Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info