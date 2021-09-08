Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyo: Police confirm arrest of suspected armed robber terrorising Akobo
News photo Daily Post  - The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected armed robber who has been terrorising residents of Akobo area of Ibadan. Police

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

