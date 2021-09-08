Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sultan hails El-Rufai’s decision to allow e-voting in Kaduna LG polls
Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended the Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s government’s decision to allow the adoption of the electronic voting system in ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electronic Voting Is Possible In Nigeria – El-Rufai The Trent:
Electronic Voting Is Possible In Nigeria – El-Rufai
El Rufai says electronic voting is possible in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
El Rufai says electronic voting is possible in Nigeria
Electronic voting possible in Nigeria, says El Rufai News Verge:
Electronic voting possible in Nigeria, says El Rufai
LG poll: Electronic voting is possible in Nigeria – Gov. El-Rufai PUO Reports:
LG poll: Electronic voting is possible in Nigeria – Gov. El-Rufai
Sultan Hails El-Rufai’s Decision To Allow E-Voting In Kaduna LG Polls The Street Journal:
Sultan Hails El-Rufai’s Decision To Allow E-Voting In Kaduna LG Polls
National Daily:
Electronic voting possible in Nigeria, says El Rufai


   More Picks
1 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
3 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Moment Saskay Broke Down In Tears After Jaypaul Bought Her Flowers - Bukas Blog, 10 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Tega narrates what happened with Boma under sheets - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info