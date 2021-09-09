NYSC presents N1m to family of late corps member in Abia Prompt News - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has presented a cheque of N1 million as death benefit to the family of late corps member, Mr Chikwado Ezururike in Abia. The cheque, which is the insurance cover, was presented to the family at the NYSC Abia ...



