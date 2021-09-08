Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid’s Essence featuring Tems certified Gold in US
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has hit a new international milestone with his groundbreaking song Essence. The song which features sonorous singer, Tems has been certified Gold in the United States. The ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

