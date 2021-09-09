Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits abduct housewives in Kaduna
Daily Trust  - Bandits have abducted five women in Birnin Yero Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The bandits stormed the area at night and picked seven victims but some later escaped.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

