Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria
Republican Nigeria  - The federal government has announced the approval of 5G technology in Nigeria.   The approval was given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).   The National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Networks for the digital economy was approved at the Council ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria Oyo Gist:
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria
FG approves 5G Technology The Eagle Online:
FG approves 5G Technology
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology in Nigeria Gist Lovers:
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology in Nigeria
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria Edujandon:
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria Tori News:
FG Approves Use of 5G Technology In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
3 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 15 hours ago
4 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
6 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Police arrest killers of ex Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye?s father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 BBNaija housemate, Angel goes spiritual, says Prayer is her coping mechanism - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 NCC launches Strategic Vision Plan 2021-2025, podcast, unveils ‘Compendium of EVC’s Speeches’ - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info