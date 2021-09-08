Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Medical charity scam: EFCC arraigns siblings for allegedly diverting N55m raised for cancer patients
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the duo of Michael Yusuf Michael and Martha Daniel Yusuf, both siblings, before Justice Hannnatu A.L B
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
EFCC remands man in prison over N55m medical charity scam
The Eagle Online:
EFCC arraigns siblings for N55m medical charity scam
News Break:
Siblings Arraigned For Alleged N55m Medical Charity Scam
Pulse Nigeria:
Charity workers in court for allegedly diverting N55.8m donated for cancer patients
Tori News:
EFCC Arraigns Siblings For Allegedly Diverting N55M Raised For Cancer Patients
More Picks
1
Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First -
The Genius Media,
24 hours ago
3
I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo -
Prompt News,
23 hours ago
6
THISDAY Law Editor, Onikepo Braithwaite, 129 Other Lawyers Shortlisted for Award of SAN Rank -
This Day,
23 hours ago
7
Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Forgive Boma – Whitemoney begs Angel -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...