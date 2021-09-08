Post News
News at a Glance
Enugu Judiciary: Governor Ugwuanyi swears-in new chief judge
AIT
- A new Chief Judge for Enugu State, South East Nigeria, has been sworn in by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu. He is Justice Afojuru Ozoemena, who is to hold the office in acting capacity.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Ugwuanyi swears in new acting chief judge
This Day:
Ozoemena Sworn in as Acting Chief Judge of Enugu
The Sun:
Ugwuanyi swears in Justice Ozoemena as acting chief judge – The Sun Nigeria
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ugwuanyi Swears In Justice Raymond Ozoemena As New Acting Chief Judge
News Verge:
Ugwuanyi swears-in new acting chief judge — NEWSVERGE
Global Village Extra:
Ugwuanyi Swears In Ozoemena As Acting Chief Judge
More Picks
1
Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First -
The Genius Media,
19 hours ago
2
Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Electronic Voting Machine: The El-Rufai example and the joke on Senate -
Prompt News,
24 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
8
My husband is an unrepentant adulterer, he slept with my sister – Woman seeking divorce tells court -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
9
LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago
10
South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
