Enugu Judiciary: Governor Ugwuanyi swears-in new chief judge
AIT  - A new Chief Judge for Enugu State, South East Nigeria, has been sworn in by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu. He is Justice Afojuru Ozoemena, who is to hold the office in acting capacity.

15 hours ago
