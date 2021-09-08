NDLEA Intercepts N6bn Insurgents-bound Drugs In Lagos Port Leadership - Chairmanchief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) said loads of Captagon, a brand of Amphetamine meant for insurgents’ camps in Nigeria have been intercepted by operatives of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%