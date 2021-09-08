Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu has called out some ladies over the hypocrisy they display online.

 

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ugezu stated that most of the ladies who veh

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Actor Ugezu shakes tables Yaba Left Online:
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Actor Ugezu shakes tables
The Babes Who Condemn Polygamy Online Are Dating Married Men Independent:
The Babes Who Condemn Polygamy Online Are Dating Married Men
"Most of the babes that condemn polygamy online are dating married men offline" - Film director, Ugezu Ugezu Gist Reel:
"Most of the babes that condemn polygamy online are dating married men offline" - Film director, Ugezu Ugezu
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline – Actor Ugezu shakes tables Naija Parrot:
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline – Actor Ugezu shakes tables
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Actor Ugezu shakes tables Luci Post:
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Actor Ugezu shakes tables
Most Of The Babes That Come Online To Condemn Polygamy Are Dating Married Men Offline - Director Ugezu Ugezu Tori News:
Most Of The Babes That Come Online To Condemn Polygamy Are Dating Married Men Offline - Director Ugezu Ugezu


   More Picks
1 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Electronic Voting Machine: The El-Rufai example and the joke on Senate - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
8 My husband is an unrepentant adulterer, he slept with my sister – Woman seeking divorce tells court - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
9 LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
10 South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info