Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ministry Fixes Sept 30 For National Sports Federation Boards Elections
Leadership  - The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has fixed the date for the elections into the National Sports Federation Boards. According to a

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ministry picks Nov 30 for federations’ elections The Guardian:
Ministry picks Nov 30 for federations’ elections
Federations’ elections to hold Sept 30 The Punch:
Federations’ elections to hold Sept 30
Ministry Fixes Sports Federations’ elections For September 30 Peoples Daily:
Ministry Fixes Sports Federations’ elections For September 30
Sports Ministry orders election into federations – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Sports Ministry orders election into federations – The Sun Nigeria
Sports Federation Elections: Ministry of Sports affirms September 30 for voting AIT:
Sports Federation Elections: Ministry of Sports affirms September 30 for voting
FG Directs Sports Federation To Conduct Board Elections Sept 30 Independent:
FG Directs Sports Federation To Conduct Board Elections Sept 30


   More Picks
1 Customs Begins Probe Into Alleged Shooting Of Katsina Commissioner’s Convoy - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
4 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
5 My husband is an unrepentant adulterer, he slept with my sister – Woman seeking divorce tells court - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 CBN Directs Banks, Payment Providers To Halt Bulk Payment To Customers - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Police inspector killed, 23 abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - The Cable, 13 hours ago
10 Clergyman, Pastor Adeboye and wife, Folu, celebrate 54th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info