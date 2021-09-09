Post News
News at a Glance
Lady gifts husband a Mercedes-Benz car on their 7th wedding anniversary (Video)
Gist Reel
- A lady chose to surprise her husband with a Mercedes-Benz car as they marked their 7th wedding anniversary in grand style.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Nigerian lady buys her husband a Benz to celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady gifts husband a Mercedes-Benz car on their 7th wedding anniversary (Video)
Correct NG:
Nigerian woman gifts her husband a Benz on their 7th wedding anniversary
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady gifts husband a Mercedes-Benz car on their 7th wedding anniversary (Video)
Correct Kid:
Nigerian lady gifts husband a Mercedes-Benz car on their 7th wedding anniversary (Video)
Luci Post:
Nigerian lady gifts husband a Mercedes-Benz car on their 7th wedding anniversary (Video)
More Picks
1
Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First -
The Genius Media,
21 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
5
I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo -
Prompt News,
20 hours ago
7
CBN Directs Banks, Payment Providers To Halt Bulk Payment To Customers -
Inside Business Nigeria,
24 hours ago
8
I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria -
Lailas News,
23 hours ago
9
Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
18 hours ago
