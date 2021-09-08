Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen abduct three Obasanjo workers, retired lecturer in Ogun
Daily Times  - Three person’s said to be workers of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo have been kidnapped in Ogun State by unknown gunmen. They were abducted Wednesday evening at Kobape, a community under Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. The ...

58 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

