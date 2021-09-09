Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Cross reacts as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with romantic flower gift
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jaypaul, gifted flowers to his love interest, Saskay, who is also Cross's love interest.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Saskay cries as JayPaul surprises her with flowers [VIDEO] Daily Post:
BBNaija: Saskay cries as JayPaul surprises her with flowers [VIDEO]
#BBNaija: Sweet love! Moment Jaypaul surprised Saskay with a bouquet of fresh flowers (video) Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: Sweet love! Moment Jaypaul surprised Saskay with a bouquet of fresh flowers (video)
BBNaija S6: Cross in shock as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with romantic flower gift Page One:
BBNaija S6: Cross in shock as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with romantic flower gift
Moment when JayPaul presented the Flowers he bought for Saskay with his Abeg money. Sidomex Entertainment:
Moment when JayPaul presented the Flowers he bought for Saskay with his Abeg money.
#BBNaija: Tears overflow as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with bouquet of flowers (Video) Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Tears overflow as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with bouquet of flowers (Video)
VIDEO: Moment Saskay Broke Down In Tears After Jaypaul Bought Her Flowers Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: Moment Saskay Broke Down In Tears After Jaypaul Bought Her Flowers
Cross reacts after JayPaul bought flowers for Saskay (Video) 1st for Credible News:
Cross reacts after JayPaul bought flowers for Saskay (Video)
Cross Reacts As Jaypaul Surprises Saskay With Romantic Flower Gift Republican Nigeria:
Cross Reacts As Jaypaul Surprises Saskay With Romantic Flower Gift
Jaguda.com:
#BBNaija: Jaypaul surprises Saskay with a romantic gift, Cross reacts
#BBNaija: Sweet love! Moment Jaypaul surprised Saskay with a bouquet of fresh flowers (video) Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: Sweet love! Moment Jaypaul surprised Saskay with a bouquet of fresh flowers (video)
BBNaija: Cross Reacts As Jaypaul Surprises Saskay With Romantic Flower Gift Tori News:
BBNaija: Cross Reacts As Jaypaul Surprises Saskay With Romantic Flower Gift


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Actor, Odunlade Adekola, reacts to rumors he demands for sex from upcoming actresses (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: You’re too exposed for your age – Whitemoney tells Angel - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Cross reacts as Jaypaul surprises Saskay with romantic flower gift - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: The Truth On What Happened Under The Duvet With Me And Boma – Tega Reveals - Anaedo Online, 17 hours ago
9 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Taliban agrees to let 200 American civilians and foreigners working in Afghanistan fly out of Kabul Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info