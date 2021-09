BBNaija: I want to be in same hotel with you if evicted – Saskay tells JayPaul Daily Post - Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Saskay has said that she would want to be together with JayPaul in the same hotel if they get evicted on Sunday. Saskay, JayPaul, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Queen and Saga are all up for possible eviction on Sunday.



News Credibility Score: 99%