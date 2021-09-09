News at a Glance

Brymo releases two albums ‘Esan’ & ‘Harmattan & Winter’ Jaguda.com - Talented vocalist Brymo, has shocked music fans by releasing two albums at once. ‘Esan’ he made all tracks in the Yoruba dialect while the other ‘Harmattan & Winter’ in English language. Both albums have no features but have 9 tracks each.



