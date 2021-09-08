Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Taliban agrees to let 200 American civilians and foreigners working in Afghanistan fly out of Kabul Airport
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Taliban has agreed to let 200 US citizens and third-country nationals, left behind in Afghanistan after the 31 August deadline, depart on chartered flights, a US offici

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taliban To Allow 200 Americans, Other Civilians To Leave Afghanistan - US official Inside Business Nigeria:
Taliban To Allow 200 Americans, Other Civilians To Leave Afghanistan - US official
Taliban agrees to let 200 foreigners fly out of Kabul - P.M. News PM News:
Taliban agrees to let 200 foreigners fly out of Kabul - P.M. News
Taliban Government To Allow Foreigners Leave Afghanistan Global Village Extra:
Taliban Government To Allow Foreigners Leave Afghanistan
Taliban Agrees To Let 200 Americans And Foreigners Fly Out Of Kabul Republican Nigeria:
Taliban Agrees To Let 200 Americans And Foreigners Fly Out Of Kabul
Taliban AGREE to let 200 Americans and foreigners fly out of Kabul | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Taliban AGREE to let 200 Americans and foreigners fly out of Kabul | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Taliban Agrees To Let 200 Americans And Foreigners Fly Out Of Kabul Tori News:
Taliban Agrees To Let 200 Americans And Foreigners Fly Out Of Kabul


   More Picks
1 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 21 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
7 CBN Directs Banks, Payment Providers To Halt Bulk Payment To Customers - Inside Business Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
9 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration - The Nigeria Lawyer, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info