News at a Glance
Marriage is not an upgrade- Dancer Kaffy | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Dancer Kaffy has shed some light on marriage.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Marriage not an upgrade, says Kaffy - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Kaffy says marriage is not an upgrade
Gist Reel:
Marriage is not an upgrade - Dancer Kaffy says
Instablog 9ja:
Marriage isn’t an upgrade — Dancer, Dr. Kaffy [Swipe]
Tori News:
Marriage Is Not An Upgrade - Dancer, Kaffy
More Picks
1
Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
BBNaija: You’re too exposed for your age – Whitemoney tells Angel -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
7
Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Forgive Boma – Whitemoney begs Angel -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
VIDEO: Moment Saskay Broke Down In Tears After Jaypaul Bought Her Flowers -
Bukas Blog,
15 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Tega narrates what happened with Boma under sheets -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
