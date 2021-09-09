Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian lady set to tie the knot with man she boldly DM’d first on Twitter (Photos + Screenshots)
Correct NG
- A Nigerian lady is set to walk down the aisle with a man she messaged first on microblogging platform, Twitter back in 2020.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Lovely Nigerian lady set to wed gentleman she boldly DM’d first on Twitter (Photos & Screenshots)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lovely Nigerian lady set to wed gentleman she boldly DM’d first on Twitter (Photos & Screenshots)
Naija Parrot:
Lovely Nigerian lady set to wed gentleman she boldly DM’d first on Twitter (Photos & Screenshots)
Gist Reel:
"It all started from a DM" - Lady says as she set to tie the knot with man she met on Twitter
Tori News:
“It All Started From DM” – Lady Says As She's Set to Tie The Knot With Man She Met On Twitter
More Picks
1
Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First -
The Genius Media,
19 hours ago
2
Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Electronic Voting Machine: The El-Rufai example and the joke on Senate -
Prompt News,
24 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
8
My husband is an unrepentant adulterer, he slept with my sister – Woman seeking divorce tells court -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
9
LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago
10
South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
