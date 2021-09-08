Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mother of 3, Caroline Hutchings has said that she is no longer an actress nor in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Caroline who thanked her fans for the love over the years, said her last major movie was in 2006.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I am no longer an actress” – Caroline Hutchings announces her exit from the Nigerian entertainment industry Yaba Left Online:
“I am no longer an actress” – Caroline Hutchings announces her exit from the Nigerian entertainment industry
I Am No Longer An Actress – Caroline Hutchings Independent:
I Am No Longer An Actress – Caroline Hutchings
I am no longer an actress – Caroline Hutchings My Celebrity & I:
I am no longer an actress – Caroline Hutchings
I am no longer an actress Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
I am no longer an actress
Why I want to be a dolphin so bad — Actress Caroline Hutchings Instablog 9ja:
Why I want to be a dolphin so bad — Actress Caroline Hutchings
I Am No Longer An Actress - Caroline Hutchings Tori News:
I Am No Longer An Actress - Caroline Hutchings


   More Picks
1 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Electronic Voting Machine: The El-Rufai example and the joke on Senate - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 I’m done, will scatter this marriage – Annie says as Tuface flees Nigeria - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
8 My husband is an unrepentant adulterer, he slept with my sister – Woman seeking divorce tells court - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
9 LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
10 South-East Residents Should Troop Out To Welcome Buhari – Ohanaeze Counters IPOB's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info