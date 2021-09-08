Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted
Daily Post  - The management of Saga, Big Brother Naija, Season 6 housemate has reacted to reports that he would ask for a voluntary exit if his love interest, Nini is evicted from the show.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Saga’s Management Reacts to Reports he Would take Voluntary Exit if Nini is Evicted My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: Saga’s Management Reacts to Reports he Would take Voluntary Exit if Nini is Evicted
BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit if Nini is evicted
Saga’s Management Reacts To Reports He Would Take Voluntary Exit If Nini Is Evicted Republican Nigeria:
Saga’s Management Reacts To Reports He Would Take Voluntary Exit If Nini Is Evicted
Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit See Naija:
Saga’s management reacts to reports he would take voluntary exit
#BBNaija: Saga Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Saga's management lashes out over alleged claims of exiting if Nini gets evicted (Video)
BBNaija: Saga’s Management Reacts To Reports He Would Take Voluntary Exit If Nini Is Evicted Tori News:
BBNaija: Saga’s Management Reacts To Reports He Would Take Voluntary Exit If Nini Is Evicted


   More Picks
1 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
3 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why my marriage crashed – Pere - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 LPPC Shortlists 130 Lawyers For Award Of SAN After Second Filtration - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Moment Saskay Broke Down In Tears After Jaypaul Bought Her Flowers - Bukas Blog, 10 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Tega narrates what happened with Boma under sheets - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info