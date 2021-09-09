Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Jaypaul's mum in tears as she campaigns for son
The Punch  - Mother to Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jaypaul, has broken down in tears as she campaigned for her son in the ongoing reality show

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija S6: Jaypaul’s mum shed tears as she campaigns against son’s possible eviction The Street Journal:
BBNaija S6: Jaypaul’s mum shed tears as she campaigns against son’s possible eviction
BBNaija: Jaypaul’s Mum Cries As She Campaigns For Him The Will:
BBNaija: Jaypaul’s Mum Cries As She Campaigns For Him
Jaypaul’s Mum In Tears As She Campaigns For Son (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Jaypaul’s Mum In Tears As She Campaigns For Son (Video)
BBNaija S6: Jaypaul’s Mum Breaks Down In Tears As She Canvasses For Vote (Video) Mojidelano:
BBNaija S6: Jaypaul’s Mum Breaks Down In Tears As She Canvasses For Vote (Video)


   More Picks
1 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: You’re too exposed for your age – Whitemoney tells Angel - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Forgive Boma – Whitemoney begs Angel - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Moment Saskay Broke Down In Tears After Jaypaul Bought Her Flowers - Bukas Blog, 17 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Tega narrates what happened with Boma under sheets - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info