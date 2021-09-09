Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected drug addict allegedly beats 70-yr-old father to death in Kogi
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A suspected 21-year-old drug addict identified as Muhammed Yusuf has beaten his father to death in Kogi State. The incident happened at the back of St

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected drug addict beats father to death in Kogi Pulse Nigeria:
Suspected drug addict beats father to death in Kogi
Suspected drug addict beats father to death in Kogi The Eagle Online:
Suspected drug addict beats father to death in Kogi
Septuagenarian beaten to death in Lokoja by son - P.M. News PM News:
Septuagenarian beaten to death in Lokoja by son - P.M. News
21-year-old suspected drug addict beats father to death The News Guru:
21-year-old suspected drug addict beats father to death
Police Arrest Suspected Drug Addict For Allegedly Beating Father To Death In Kogi Republican Nigeria:
Police Arrest Suspected Drug Addict For Allegedly Beating Father To Death In Kogi
Police Arrest Suspected Drug Addict For Allegedly Beating Father To Death In Kogi Tori News:
Police Arrest Suspected Drug Addict For Allegedly Beating Father To Death In Kogi


   More Picks
1 Police officer killed, his wife, two daughters and 20 others abducted as bandits attack Kaduna communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Firstbank Launches A Revolutionary Mobile Banking Application Lit App, Reinforces Its Commitment To Put Customers First - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
3 I am no longer an actress - Caroline Hutchings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why I’ve not asked Jackie B to date me – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Restructuring Nigeria with a cutlass – the Wike way, by Fredrick Nwabufo - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
6 THISDAY Law Editor, Onikepo Braithwaite, 129 Other Lawyers Shortlisted for Award of SAN Rank - This Day, 23 hours ago
7 Taking your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever - Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Passengers strangle doctor-turned Uber driver and steal his car in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline - Movie director Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Forgive Boma – Whitemoney begs Angel - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info